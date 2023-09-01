Crescent Bank CD Review: Today’s Crescent Bank CD Rates

Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

You can open a 12-month Crescent Bank Online CD and earn Crescent Bank 1 Year CD – APY APY.

To open an online CD at Crescent Bank, you’ll need to deposit $1,000 or more in new money.

In comparison, the average 12-month CD pays 1.49% APY, according to the FDIC.

Crescent Bank is offering a 12-month CD with Crescent Bank 1 Year CD – APY annual percentage yield (APY). This is one of the most competitive CD rates available for short-term, fixed-interest bank accounts, and among our top picks in our best 1-year CD rates guide.

Crescent Bank also has strong CD rates for 18-month, 2-year, 30-month, 3-year, 4-year, and 5-year terms.

You may open an online Crescent Bank CD from anywhere in the US as long as you’re a US citizen and age 18 or older. When you’re filling out the online application, you’ll need a social security number, a US ID, and your bank account information for an ACH transfer.

To open the 12-month Crescent Bank CD, you’ll need to deposit at least Crescent Bank CD – Minimum Deposit in new money. New money means funds that haven’t already been deposited into a Crescent Bank account.

You’ll also need to maintain money in the account for the full term. If you withdraw money from a CD before the end of a term, you might have to pay an early withdrawal penalty. At Crescent Bank, the early withdrawal penalty for a 12-month online CD is 90 days of interest.

More About Crescent Bank CDs

You might like a Crescent Bank CD if you’re searching for a competitive interest rate on online CD terms from one to five years. Crescent Bank offers a higher interest rate on its CDs than most brick-and-mortar and online banks.

The minimum opening deposit and early withdrawal penalties for most CD terms are on par with other financial institutions. However, if you would like a CD with easier requirements, there are online banks that let you open a CD with $0 or offer no-penalty CDs.

How Crescent Bank Works

Crescent Bank is a financial institution with branches in New Orleans, Metairie, and Mandeville, Louisiana. You can also open online CDs nationwide.

Crescent Bank may not be the best choice if you frequently use mobile banking. It doesn’t have a mobile app on the Google Play store or Apple store.

Banking customer service is available by phone from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.

Your deposits are FDIC insured for up to $250,000 per depositor in a bank account.

The Best 12-month CD Rates

The average 12-month CD in March 2023 pays 1.49% APY, according to the FDIC. However, there are online banks that offer much higher interest rates on CDs. We’ve compared Crescent Bank to two other financial institutions featured in our best 1-year CD guide: CFG Bank and Bread Savings.

CFG Bank CDs vs. Crescent Bank CDs

CFG Bank currently pays similar CD rates as Crescent Bank for most terms. Keep in mind interest rates can fluctuate, so this could change in the future.

If you’re looking for a financial institution that offers lower minimum opening deposits on CDs, you might prefer CFG Bank over Crescent Bank. The minimum opening deposit for a CFG Bank CD is only CFG Bank CD – Minimum Deposit.

Bread Savings CDs vs. Crescent Bank CDs

Bread Savings has a higher minimum opening deposit for its CD than Crescent Bank. You still might like Bread Savings if you’re an avid mobile app user, though. Bread Savings has a mobile app in the Google Play and Apple stores.

If you’re strictly searching for the most competitive CD rates, it may be a bit of a toss-up between the two online banks. Crescent Bank might be more appealing for 4-year terms, but otherwise, the rates are pretty comparable.

Read the original article on Business Insider