Russian Propagandist Says Tucker Carlson Is a “Dead Man Walking”

Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

Russia is still dealing with the fallout from the stunning demise of the head of Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his associates, all of whom recently perished in a fiery plane crash. This week, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that several possible causes are being considered—including the possibility that it was a “deliberate atrocity.”

The same propagandists who previously asserted that Prigozhin must die for organizing an embarrassing mutiny that shattered the illusion of Vladimir Putin’s tight grip on power have sharply changed their course once their wish came true. They are now desperately spinning their wheels, attempting to impugn foreign powers for organizing the incident—and even predicting that Gen. Sergei Surovikin, a former commander of Russia’s forces in Ukraine (nicknamed “General Armageddon”) might be next.

On Thursday, Russia’s most prominent propagandist, Vladimir Solovyov, even more pompously predicted that soon there might be another potential victim: former Fox News host and current X (formerly Twitter) podcaster Tucker Carlson. The latest broadcast of The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov featured multiple clips of Carlson’s hysterical predictions, including his claim that the U.S. government is getting ready to go to war with Russia—a war he implied the U.S. would lose.

