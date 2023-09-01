Tucker Carlson Spills the Tea on His Contentious Breakup With Fox News

X

Tucker Carlson may have been the most interesting part of his Thursday interview with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

The former Fox News host and current Twitter podcaster revealed previously unknown details of his split with the right-wing conservative broadcaster and continued criticizing former colleagues, telling Portnoy that his one-time employer is “run by fearful women” and that he was surrounded by “incompetent” people running the business.

While making sure to note that he has no qualms with Fox owner Rupert Murdoch and his son, Fox Corp. chief Lachlan, who “were always nice” and “never got in my way at all,” Carlson took a shot at female executives at the company without naming names. “It’s a company run by fearful women,” said Carlson, who once called a senior executive a “cunt,” The Wall Street Journal reported back in April.

