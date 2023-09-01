JPMorgan Flagged $1B in Suspicious Epstein Transactions to Treasury

Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty

After Jeffrey Epstein’s death in 2019, the sex-trafficker’s former bank, JPMorgan, notified the Treasury Department of more than $1 billion in suspicious transactions from his accounts, according to lawyers for the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The revelation came Thursday in Manhattan federal court during oral arguments in the Caribbean territory’s lawsuit against JPMorgan, which it argues enabled Epstein’s trafficking of young women and girls for more than a decade.

Mimi Liu, an attorney for the USVI Attorney General, told the court that from 2003 to 2019, JPMorgan handled more than $1 billion in transactions related to Epstein’s sex ring.

