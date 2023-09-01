Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Mayor Hell-Bent on Stopping Tech Billionaires’ Utopian City Plan

    The backlash to a plan by tech billionaires to build a new city in rural California is gaining steam.

    On Friday, Fairfield Mayor Catherine Moy will meet with U.S. Rep. John Garamendi and two members of the Solano County Board of Supervisors to formulate what she terms “a plan for defense” the secretive investors who spent more than $800 million buying up 55,000 acres on which to build their alternative to San Francisco.

    “It’s not our first rodeo,” said Moy, referring to a 1984 plan by a different entity to build a new city in Solano—a project called Manzanita..

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

