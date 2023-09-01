The Met Office unveils the first storm names of the season – could you find your name on the list?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

From last year’s Storm Eunice to Storm Daria in 1990, many of us will remember some of the worst storms to hit the UK in recent history.

Now the Met Office has revealed the names of the storms that will hit Britain in the upcoming season, which will run from September 2023 to the end of August 2024.

Agnes, Ciaran and Elin are among the new names chosen to honor those who work to keep people safe in times of extreme weather.

Meanwhile, Minnie made the list after Beano’s famous character, Minnie the Minx.

So, do you share a name with any of the upcoming storms? Scroll down to see the full list of storms hitting Britain.

Complete list of storm names 2023/2024 Agnes

babet

ciaran

Debi

he in

Fergus

gerrit

Henk

Isha

Jocelyn

kathleen

liliana

minnie

Nicholas

Olga

piet

regina

stuart

tamiko

vincent

Walid

The Met Office names storms when they are considered to have the potential to cause “medium” or “high” impacts in the United Kingdom, Ireland or the Netherlands.

Wind is the main factor when naming a storm, although rain and snow are also taken into account, according to the Weather Bureau.

“This is the ninth year we’ve been naming storms and we’re doing it because it works,” Mr. Lang said.

“Naming the storms helps facilitate communication about severe weather conditions and provides clarity when people might be affected by the weather.”

Storms are named alphabetically, but don’t expect to see names beginning with Q, U, X, Y, or Z.

“To ensure that we are in line with the naming conventions of the US National Hurricane Center, we will not include names that begin with the letters Q, U, X, Y and Z,” explains the Weather Bureau in your website.

“This will maintain consistency in the official naming of storms in the North Atlantic.”

Typically, the list is made up of alternating male and female names.

But the Met Office has broken tradition this year by allowing some of the most popular featured names to be included.

Agnes will be the first storm to hit Britain this season, followed by Babet.

The third storm, Storm Ciarán, was introduced by the public, but is also named after Ciarán Fearon, who works for the Northern Ireland Department of Infrastructure.

“With the effects of climate change, we are more aware than ever of how the weather can affect all of us in all aspects of our daily lives,” said Mr Fearon.

Beano fans will be pleased to know that Storm Minnie is also included in the list, following in the footsteps of Storm Dennis, who was given the name Dennis the Menace in 2020.

‘In my role in the Department for Infrastructure, I work closely with local Northern Ireland communities and multi-agency partners to help keep everyone as warned and informed as possible.

“We need to respect every weather event and this work, especially during periods of severe weather and storms, helps ensure that we are all as well prepared as possible to help reduce the impact of such events.”

If your name isn’t on the list, you’ll be glad to know you can submit it for consideration on next year’s list.

“Everyone can also suggest names for future consideration by emailing nameourstorms@metoffice.gov.uk,” the Met Office added.