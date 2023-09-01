RICHARD EDEN: Prince Harry’s decision to talk about himself – again – instead of brave wounded servicemen has left me with a bitter taste

The Harry’s Invictus Games – which start next weekend – are ‘an enduring achievement’

So why did he use the new Invictus documentary to air his own grievances?

Prince Harry’s decision to air even more personal grievances in a new Netflix documentary about wounded servicemen leaves “a sour taste in your mouth”, according to Richard Eden, editor of the Daily Mail Diary.

In his latest Palace Confidential newsletter, Eden praises the work of the Invictus Games – a multi-sport event created by the prince in 2014 – but criticizes Harry’s decision to bring attention back to his own issues.

“The Invictus Games are one of the Duke of Sussex’s enduring achievements, helping to provide injured veterans with new direction and challenge, as well as creating new friendships and support networks,” he wrote. .

Prince Harry on his new Netflix documentary, Heart of Invictus. He told viewers he had no support network and that his mother’s death “was never discussed”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex speak with a participant in the athletics section of the fifth Invictus Games in 2022.

Meghan makes an appearance in the fifth episode of the Netflix documentary The Heart of Invictus. Councilor James Holt is also seen, right

“So his new documentary series for Netflix, Heart of Invictus, gave Prince Harry the opportunity to tell some of the inspiring stories of contestants around the world.

“Unfortunately, from what I saw of the series, released by the US streaming giant on Wednesday, Harry couldn’t help but take advantage of this priceless opportunity to speak up about himself again.”

In comments that were widely seen as another blow to the royal family, the prince told documentarians that he had no support network around him and that Princess Diana’s death had ” never been discussed”.

Harry speaks to wheelchair competitors at the launch of the Invictus Games in 2014

Eden concludes that while Harry has made similar comments before, “to do so on a TV show that’s supposed to be about the brave and inspiring contestants of the Invictus Games leaves a sour taste.”

The next Invictus Games are scheduled to begin on Saturday, September 9, in Düsseldorf.

