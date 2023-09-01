Wee Waa teacher sacked after sexual relationship with a student – who later died – is named as a school principal who was publicly praised by politicians in parliament

<!–

A teacher who was fired ten years after starting a sexual relationship with a student that involved exchanging 6,000 Facebook messages has been identified as a recognized headteacher by the education minister in state parliament there two years ago.

Dean Gray, from Narrabri in northern New South Wales, was 17 and in his final year of high school in 2013 when he started having sex with his teacher Annabel Doust.

Eight years later, in October 2021, the young father of two dislocated his shoulder and drowned in the Namoi River while on a boys’ camping trip.

His heartbroken family fought for action against the teacher, but police said the complaint could not go further as the victim had died.

More than 10 years after the sexual relationship between Dean and his headmaster began, Ms Doust was dismissed this week by the New South Wales Department of Education.

The school’s former headmistress Annabel Doust (pictured in 2017) was fired by the NSW Department of Education over a relationship with a pupil in 2013

This follows a 12-month investigation by the Department’s Professional and Ethical Standards Branch after Ms Doust resigned from her post last year, the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

It is understood investigators have found there was ‘sufficient evidence’ to support that Ms Doust crossed professional lines with student Dean Gray while she was headmistress of Narrabri High.

The investigation revealed that Ms Doust privately messaged Dean and engaged in an inappropriate conversation between April and August 2013 after sending him a friend request on Facebook.

She was also placed on a non-employment list by the ministry.

Ms Doust has not been charged with any criminal offense by NSW Police.

She was principal of Wee Waa High School when the campus was closed in 2020 after 50 students and staff fell ill with symptoms consistent with mold exposure.

Sarah Mitchell, who was then NSW Education Minister, was in regular contact with Ms Doust at the time and, in May 2021, said the headteacher was “doing a great job supporting her staff, its students and community during this time.

The minister also paid tribute to the director’s leadership in the New South Wales parliament.

‘I recognize Annabel as Director and pay tribute to her for her leadership during an incredibly difficult time – there is no doubt about that,’ Ms Mitchell said.

There is no evidence that Ms. Mitchell knew of Ms. Doust’s relationship with Dean Gray.

A month later, the minister visited the region to announce the construction of a new high school.

“Some kids found it extremely difficult,” Ms. Doust told ABC at the time.

“But the children are quite resilient. I believe that our Wee Waa children are particularly resilient.

Dean’s parents welcomed the news of Mrs. Doust’s dismissal by the Department of Education.

Annabel Doust was recognized by the then Education Minister in the state parliament in 2021

Dean Gray is pictured with his mother, Cherina Gray, in 2013 – the year he started having sex with his teacher

“I think it’s a good result – completely appropriate and she should not be rehired. It’s a win for Dean,” his mother Cherina Gray said.

Her husband Rob added that it was “a bit of justice for Dean”, but added: “It’s been hell for the family since 2016. And it’s been extremely hard on the family.

“It’s been a real rollercoaster for all of us – we’ve had some downs. We felt like the police let us down on the evidence we gave them.

It was only after Dean died that his parents started searching his phone and found up to 6,000 Facebook messages between him and the teacher – sent between April and July 2013.

The texts – obtained by Daily Mail Australia – showed the pair talking enthusiastically about their exploits throughout their three-month relationship.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Ms Doust for comment.