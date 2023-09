NNA – Hezbollah Secretary General, Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, on Friday welcomednbsp;Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, with whom henbsp;discussednbsp;the latest development in Lebanon and the region.

Amir Abdollahian was accompanied by Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon Mujtaba Amani, the statement added.

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Beirut on Thursday after a two-day visit to Syria.

==========R.H.