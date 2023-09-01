Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for September 1, 2023

    ANNAHAR: Extending UNIFILrsquo;s mandate with ldquo;strict decisionrdquo;

    Lebanese government welcomes UNIFILrsquo;s mandate extension resolutionnbsp;

    Berri calls for seven-day dialogue, says sessions are open

    AL-JOUMHOURIA: Berri#39;s initiative to elect president in September

    FPM: seriousness

    LF: extortion

    AL-AKHBAR: UAE spearhead against Lebanon in Security Councilrsquo;snbsp;details concerning Hezbollah#39;s role in negotiations leading to renewal of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate: How did the UAE conspire with the enemy against Lebanon?

