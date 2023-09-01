Lebanese newspapers’ headlines for September 1, 2023

NNA -nbsp;
ANNAHAR: Extending UNIFILrsquo;s mandate with ldquo;strict decisionrdquo;
Lebanese government welcomes UNIFILrsquo;s mandate extension resolutionnbsp;
Berri calls for seven-day dialogue, says sessions are open
AL-JOUMHOURIA: Berri#39;s initiative to elect president in September
FPM: seriousness
LF: extortion
AL-AKHBAR: UAE spearhead against Lebanon in Security Councilrsquo;snbsp;details concerning Hezbollah#39;s role in negotiations leading to renewal of UNIFILrsquo;s mandate: How did the UAE conspire with the enemy against Lebanon?
===========R.H.
