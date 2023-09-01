Kim Kardashian worries about her very slim body as she poses in a crop top and jeans – before reassuring fans with a healthy, gym-refined photo

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Kim Kardashian has raised concerns about her very slim body as she posed in a crop top and jeans.

The reality star, 42, took to Instagram last week to post a photo showing off her new pair of jeans, but fans were deeply concerned about her shrinking body.

Kim shared a photo from her private jet wearing a white crop top and distressed jeans that had been lovingly customized by her four children, North, 10, Saint, seven, Chicago, five, and Psalm, four.

The doting mother shared close-ups of the black-inked drawings her children had made on the garment.

But concerned fans were much more concerned about Kim’s slim figure, with the jeans appearing to fall off her hips.

Strike a pose: However, Kim later reassured her concerned fans when she showed off her healthy, gym-sharpened frame in a new selfie

Following the comments, followers were quick to comment on Kim’s slimmed-down look.

One person wrote, “The waist…not realistic for an average woman.”

While another said, “We get it Kim, you’re super slim again.”

A third concerned fan shared, “How do you get a shrinking waist in every post?” You will soon disappear! How do you manage to never eat? A serious question, because I know many people wonder that.’

“That’s a preteen’s waist,” a fourth follower commented.

“You look hungry,” a fifth person wrote.

With one more addition: ‘Too skinny Kim. What you’re doing is dangerous.’

However, Kim later reassured her concerned fans when she showed off her healthy, gym-refined body in a new selfie.

She pulled on the gym top and matching form-fitting leggings to pose for a stunning gym selfie with her personal trainer Senada Greca – who she wished a happy 41st birthday.

Once the star, Kim pouted at the camera and showed off a peace sign as she showed off her gym-trained physique.

In May Kim and sister Khloe Kardashianit’s extreme weight loss transformations were briefly discussed during the premiere episode from season three of The Kardashians.

At a hangout at Khloe’s Hidden Hills home, Scott Disick tells the ladies how “good” and “tiny” they both look.

Working out: Kim quickly donned a gym top and matching form-fitting leggings to pose for a stunning gym selfie with her personal trainer Senada Greca – who she wished a happy 41st birthday

He then asks Kim and Khloe—both of whom are recently single—if their drastic shrinkage is the result of “break-up dieting.”

“Break-up diets?” exclaims Kim, before giving Scott a funny face.

Kim’s last date was nine months with SNL star Pete Davidson, while Khloe parted ways with her philandering ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2021 after learning he had secretly fathered a child with another woman.

The sisters’ bodies have undergone major changes in recent years, leading to allegations that the duo use Hollywood’s most popular weight-loss drug Ozempic.

Ozempic is manufactured by Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk and costs about $900 per dose.

The injectable version can be used on the abdomen, thigh, or arm and works quickly to suppress a person’s appetite, which can be helpful in helping them lose weight.

It is currently only FDA-approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes, but many medical providers have recently started prescribing it off-label as a weight-loss drug, and it has surged in popularity among wealthy clients looking to lose weight.

However, the rush of wealthy people wanting to buy the drug has created shortages that are detrimental to people with diabetes, who need it most for their health.

Khloe has dismissed claims that she or any of her sisters took the medication to achieve their incredibly slim figures.

“Let’s not discredit my years of working out,” Khloe responded to an Instagram troll who called her body “skinny” and “disturbing.”

She continued, “I get up at 6 a.m. 5 days a week to work out. Please stop making assumptions.’

Kim faced backlash last year after she admitted she lost 16 pounds in just two weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the 2022 Met Gala.

Kim insisted she was “doing nothing unhealthy” to achieve her goal.

She compared her transformation to that of Christian Bale’s drastic weight loss for his supporting role in The Fighter (2010), which earned him an Oscar.

She eventually lost another five pounds in the weeks that followed, bringing her total weight loss to 21 pounds.

Appearing on TODAY last year, the mother-of-four said the experience “taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health” and that she has “more energy than ever.”

She revealed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie that she completely cut sugar, junk food and fried foods from her diet.

Like Khloe, Kim also participates in daily 5am workouts with her fitness trainer Melissa Alcantara and has committed to “no days off.”