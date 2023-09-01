Horrifying moment British tourist’s hire car smashes into cafe terrace in Fuerteventura, injuring eight people, including a four-month-old baby

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

This is the horror moment when a British tourist driving a rental car crashes into a crowded cafe terrace on the tourist island of Fuerteventura and injures eight people, including a four-month-old baby.

A man in a red T-shirt and blue jeans, who ended up on the bonnet of the vehicle, appears to be one of the only victims who realized what was about to happen and can be seen on the train to try to save the baby in his pram.

Footage published by a local newspaper of the dramatic incident showed the other victims were completely unconscious from the car.

One of the victims was a lady in a pink dress who was thrown feet first against a nearby building and hit her head on the ground.

Passers-by could be seen heading for the driver’s door in the seconds following the accident before running away to ask for help.

Five of the injured, including the baby and an 18-year-old woman, were seriously injured.

The English driver, who has not been named, was also taken to hospital. His condition this morning was unclear.

The accident happened yesterday morning in the tourist area of ​​Corralejo.

The local police chief, Jorge Fleitas, confirmed on the spot: “A rental car, driven by a person of English origin, lost control of the vehicle in circumstances which are still under investigation. »

Isai Blanco, mayor of the municipality of La Oliva of which Corralejo is a part, added: “Our hearts go out to those affected by this tragic incident.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities to try to clarify what happened and offer our support to the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

The nationalities of those injured have not yet been revealed.

Besides the teenager and the baby, the other most seriously injured victims are a 49-year-old woman and two men aged 40 and 43.

A five-year-old girl and two men aged 44 and 50 were also injured.

The car can be seen as it drives into a sidewalk cafe in the tourist hotspot of Corralejo

A photo taken after the crash shows the car’s shattered windshield and dented bonnet.

Local reports said the British driver of the rental car tested negative for both drugs and alcohol in the mandatory tests.

The investigators would have considered last night the possibility that he suffered from a health problem at the wheel of his vehicle.

After yesterday’s incident, police suspected the driver may have suffered a heart attack or other medical emergency while driving. Canarian weekly reported.

Photos show the rental car, which appears to be a white Dacia Duster, was heavily damaged in the crash, with its windscreen smashed and bonnet dented.

Sources told local media that the vehicle was traveling between 80 and 100 km/h when it left Avenida Nuestra Señora del Carmen and headed towards the crowded terrace.

A crowd surrounds the scene as paramedics work to evacuate the injured.

Two people were airlifted to hospital in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, for emergency surgery.

Tourists and locals gathered at the scene where the car crashed into the bar terrace

Other photos from the scene show damage to an awning and strewn objects on the floor.

The city council said: “We are working tirelessly to obtain more information on what happened and to take the necessary measures to prevent similar situations from happening again in the future.”

Fuerteventura is the second largest of Spain’s Canary Islands and the closest to the African mainland.