Oil prices on track for weekly gain amid tightening crude supplies

NNA -nbsp;Oil prices rose for a fourth consecutive daynbsp;on Friday and were on track to register a weekly gain amid expectations of further supply cuts by Opec+ members.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the worldrsquo;s oil, was trading 0.24 per cent higher at $87.04 a barrel at 8.45am, UAE time.

West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.19 per cent at $83.79 a barrel.

On Thursday, Brent settled 1.16 per cent higher at $86.86 a barrel. WTI closed up 2.45 per cent at $83.63 a barrel.–agenciesnbsp;

