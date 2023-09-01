President Biden doesn’t plan to meet Chinese counterpart Xi at G20

NNA -nbsp;President Joe Bidennbsp;does not plan to formally meet his Chinese counterpartnbsp;Xi Jinpingnbsp;on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in India, two administration officials told NBC News on Thursday, dashing hopes of a face-to-face encounter that could help tonbsp;ease Sino-U.S. tensions.

Itrsquo;s unclear whether Xi will even attend the September gathering in New Delhi, one of the officials said.nbsp;

Instead of India, the two leadersnbsp;may meet around the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation, or APEC, conference in San Francisco in November, though no official sit-down has been nailed down yet, the officials said.nbsp;

Beijing has not said one way or the other.nbsp;

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo,nbsp;who visited China this week, told NBC News#39; Andrea Mitchell that a Biden-Xi meeting at APEC promised to be constructive.nbsp;

ldquo;I have no doubt if he were to come it would be productive,rdquo; she said Thursday.

If Xi does go to the G20, itrsquo;s possible that the two leaders will exchange pleasantries or cordially greet each other, but that is the most interaction U.S. officials would expect at this point.nbsp;

Earlier this year, the White House had eyed the G20 mdash; made up of most of the world#39;s largest economies, including China and the U.S. mdash; as a possibility for a follow-up to Biden and Xirsquo;s meeting in Bali, Indonesia, last year. But relations worsened after a ldquo;spy balloonrdquo; was spotted allegedly gathering information by flying over sensitive U.S. military sites in February, causingnbsp;Secretary of State Antony Blinkennbsp;to cancel his trip to Beijing, although he did go in June.–agenciesnbsp;

=======R.H.