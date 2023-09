NNA – Lebanon earned a deserved first win in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 by coming out on top against Cote d#39;Ivoire in anbsp;94-84nbsp;affair.

With the automatic spot to the 2024 Olympics from Asia still up for grabs, Lebanon put themselves firmly in contention as they opened up the Classification Round 17-32 with a crucial victory behind the efforts of Amir Saoud and Omari Spellman.

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

=========R.H.

nbsp;