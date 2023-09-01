Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    The Best TV Shows and Movies to Watch Over Labor Day Weekend

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/A24/Bravo/FX/Searchlight

    This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.

    It is Labor Day weekend, which I understand for normal people means a last chance to soak up the sun at the beach, indulge in one final hot-dog-and-hamburgers feast at a backyard barbecue, or take one more long-weekend trip before summer is over. Well, that sounds, in order: hot, too buggy, and very expensive.

    So I invite you to partake in my tradition: Hole up in a dark room with the air conditioning cranking on high. Have your Uber Eats app open and ready for excessive usage. And make your way through a checklist of all the TV shows and movies you need to catch up on, because you were—cue the iconic Carrie Bradshaw gif—sooo busy this summer and missed them.

