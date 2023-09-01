Claudia Winkleman says her husband Kris Thykier is a ‘better parent’ than she is as she juggles motherhood with a busy TV career

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Claudia Winkleman has revealed that her husband Kris Thykier is a better parent to their three children than she is.

The TV presenter, 52, shares Jake, 19, Matilda, 15, and Arthur, 10, with her film producer partner, 50, who she married in 2000.

Claudia currently combines hosting duties for Strictly Come Dancing, mystery series The Traitors and music show The Piano.

While she enjoys being home with her family, the star admits it’s a delicate balancing act alongside her duties at work.

“Luckily my husband is a better parent than me,” she joked to the paper Daily mirror.

Although she has achieved success as the host of three of TV’s biggest shows, Claudia remains humble and emphasizes that it’s all down to luck.

She said, “The Traitors and Strictly and The Piano are so strong anyone could host them. We all know. But I’m lucky to be there. That is the truth.

“That doesn’t mean I’m not incredibly grateful, but it just so happens that I ended up in it.”

It comes after Claudia revealed she ignored her children’s request to quit the ’embarrassing’ Strictly Come Dancing role.

While accepting an Outstanding Achievement Award at the Edinburgh TV Festival, Claudia was interviewed by friend Kirsty Young.

Of her son, she said, “He said to me, ‘Mom, you have to stop doing Strictly, it’s so embarrassing and my teacher told me to’.”

“I just said, ‘See those trainers, Jake?’ He said, “Okay, sorry!” ”

Claudia prepares to co-present the 21st series of the hit BBC show alongside Tess Daly, but remains appropriately self-effacing about her role.

She laughs, “My only job is to make sure (the celebrities) are okay and stop talking in time.

“I know I can’t say I just paint myself orange and read aloud, but I usually do. So that’s the performance, but it’s really exciting.’

Claudia has revealed that she spends her time off from TV being “a very annoying human being” to her three children.

The TV personality hilariously confessed that her kids begged her to give them some space during the ten months of the year when she’s not busy presenting Strictly Come Dancing.

In an exclusive conversation with MailOnline at the No7 Pro Derm Scan launch party, she blamed the “terrible” habit on her former newspaper editor, mother Eve Pollard, 76.

She began, “I’m on the subway all the time, but I’ve never been recognized in my life, never in my life. I’m there four times a day with my kids…”

‘I’m on television sometimes, but only two months a year and the rest of the time I’m whizzing around. The rest of the year I lick the kids.

“I follow them everywhere and I am a very annoying person to them. They say, “Mommy, give us some space,” and I say “no.” I am bad. It comes from my own mother.’

When asked how she managed to go incognito, she replied, “I don’t even wear sunglasses, I’m not crazy.” Oh my… stop! I have no status. Are you angry?’

The popular BBC show will return to screen on Saturday 23 September, with the celebrities taking the floor alongside their professional partners.

The series, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, will run for 13 weeks and conclude with the live finale on December 16.

