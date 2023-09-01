WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Rylan Clark prays for his mother and pulls out of his Radio 2 show as she is rushed to hospital for emergency surgery during their holiday
Rylan Clark has revealed that his mother was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery while on holiday.
The presenter took to Instagram on Friday morning, where he announced the disturbing news to his followers.
Rylan admitted that he was praying for his mother and explained that he would pull out of his planned Radio 2 show.
