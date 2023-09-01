Surpassing Expectations for Pricey iPhones! Designers Craft a $564,000 Edition of Apple’s Forthcoming Smartphone, Featuring 570 Luxurious Diamonds Adorning the Back

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The moment Apple fans have been waiting for is finally almost here, with the iPhone 15 expected to launch at an event on September 12.

Rumors suggest that the iPhone 15 will start at £799, while the top of the range, the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will cost £1,799.

However, these numbers pale in comparison to the price of two new versions of the smartphones that went on sale this week.

The devices are made by luxury brand Caviar and are each encrusted with a whopping 570 diamonds.

If you want to get your hands on one though, you’d better start saving, with the most expensive device coming in at a eye-popping $564,700 (£445,565).

The luxury iPhone, called Diamond Snowflake, is the brainchild of Caviar, which describes it as “the most expensive iPhone in the world.”

“All the icy winter glow is concentrated on the world’s most expensive iPhone,” it explains on its website.

“Caviar poured diamond snow on the body of a smartphone so that you can enjoy its beautiful glow.”

The phone casing is made of 18K white gold and is encrusted with 570 luxurious diamonds.

In the center is the Snowflake Graff necklace pendant, which is made of platinum, white gold and diamonds.

“We’ve taken Graff’s Snowflake diamond necklace apart and used her dazzling snowflake pendant to decorate the smartphone,” Caviar explained.

‘It will give you the brilliance of millions of stars.

“No need to worry about the authenticity of the jewelry snowflake – we’ll send you a Graff certificate in a deluxe gift box.”

Buyers can choose between two models (iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max) and four storage sizes: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB.

Depending on your selection, prices range from $562,700 to $564,700 (£443,801 to £445,565)

Depending on your selection, prices range from $562,700 to $564,700 (£443,801 to £445,565).

The news comes just weeks before Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event, which will be held in Cupertino, California, on September 12.

Countless rumors have swept the internet, with leakers claiming that a new range of iPhone 15 will be unveiled on that day.

Following the announcement, Bloomberg leaker Mark Gurman “confirmed” that the iPhone 15s, a new Apple Watch and AirPods will be among the products announced at the event.

In a post on X, he wrote: “Apple’s iPhone 15 on September 12 is official,” before adding: “Apple announces iPhone 15, new Apple Watch and AirPods event on September 12.”