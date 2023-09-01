Abdollahian from MoFA: Cooperation between Iran, Lebanon will be in entire region’s interest

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Abdullah Bou Habib, on Friday met with visiting Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian.nbsp;

The Iranian Minister indicated after his meeting with Bou Habib that electing a president was an internal Lebanese matter.

ldquo;Lebanese leaders possess the necessary competence and wisdom to reach an agreement and elect a president,rdquo; Abdollahian said, adding that discussions with Bou Habib have also touched on all the bilateral dossiers, as well as on Iranrsquo;s readiness to enhance economic cooperation with Lebanon.

ldquo;We are also ready to cooperate with Lebanon to solve the electricity crisis,rdquo; Abdollahian added, pointing out that quot;cooperation between Iran and Lebanon will be in the entire regionrsquo;s interest.quot;

