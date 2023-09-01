Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    News

    Lost Jet Ski Tourists Shot Dead After Crossing Border by Mistake

    By

    Sep 1, 2023 , , , ,
    Lost Jet Ski Tourists Shot Dead After Crossing Border by Mistake

    Richard Hamilton Smith/Getty Images

    A pair of tourists riding jet skis off the coast of Morocco were shot dead by the Algerian coast guard when they got lost and accidentally strayed across a border on Tuesday, reports say.

    The two victims were named as Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Mechouer, both French-Moroccan dual nationals, by Morocco’s Le360 news site. They were reportedly part of a group of four who were targeted with gunfire after inadvertently setting off in the wrong direction from the Saidia resort in northeast Morocco.

    Smail Snabe, another French-Moroccan, was arrested by the Algerian coast guard, accoridng to Le360. The only member of the group to make it safely back to Morocco was Mohamed Kissi, who spoke about the incident with local media.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    In China, artificial intelligence extends its hold on daily life

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Musk’s site discreetly updates T&Cs for ‘safety purposes’, enabling Twitter to collect YOUR ‘biometric’ data like fingerprints, face recognition, and eye tracking

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Spain men’s manager Luis de la Fuente apologises for showing support to Luis Rubiales after president refused to resign following Jenni Hermoso kiss

    Sep 1, 2023

    You missed

    News

    In China, artificial intelligence extends its hold on daily life

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Musk’s site discreetly updates T&Cs for ‘safety purposes’, enabling Twitter to collect YOUR ‘biometric’ data like fingerprints, face recognition, and eye tracking

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    Spain men’s manager Luis de la Fuente apologises for showing support to Luis Rubiales after president refused to resign following Jenni Hermoso kiss

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    There’s no way for teachers to figure out if students are using ChatGPT to cheat, OpenAI says in new back-to-school guide

    Sep 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy