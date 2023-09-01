Lost Jet Ski Tourists Shot Dead After Crossing Border by Mistake

Richard Hamilton Smith/Getty Images

A pair of tourists riding jet skis off the coast of Morocco were shot dead by the Algerian coast guard when they got lost and accidentally strayed across a border on Tuesday, reports say.

The two victims were named as Bilal Kissi and Abdelali Mechouer, both French-Moroccan dual nationals, by Morocco’s Le360 news site. They were reportedly part of a group of four who were targeted with gunfire after inadvertently setting off in the wrong direction from the Saidia resort in northeast Morocco.

Smail Snabe, another French-Moroccan, was arrested by the Algerian coast guard, accoridng to Le360. The only member of the group to make it safely back to Morocco was Mohamed Kissi, who spoke about the incident with local media.

