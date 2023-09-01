Footy star and former Newcastle Knights talent found dead in prison after his life spiralled out of control following double family tragedy

A former soccer star was found dead in his jail cell on Wednesday.

Lui Matalio Dylan (Dee) Tiaaleaiga was once on the Newcastle Knights books

His life spirals out of control following a double family tragedy.

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A former football star has been confirmed dead after being found unconscious in his jail cell this week.

Lui Matalio Dylan (Dee) Tiaaleaiga, 30, was discovered in a single occupancy cell at Maryborough Correctional Center and taken to hospital by the Queensland Ambulance Service on Wednesday, before being pronounced dead.

Tiaaleaiga, once considered a prodigious talent and on the books of Newcastle Knights, turned to crime in his mid-twenties after a double family tragedy. He had previously escaped from Rockhampton detention.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of this man,” a spokesperson for the center said Thursday evening.

The Gold Coast Bulletin reports that Tiaaleaiga died of natural causes.

During his trial, Tiaaleaiga’s defense attorney, Jordan Ahlstrand, explained that the defendant’s life spun out of control after the deaths of his grandfather in May 2019 and his sister, who died of a cancer, in July.

Tiaaleaiga hadn’t touched drugs or alcohol since the age of 18, but things changed following this double tragedy.

He was convicted after engaging in a series of driving crimes and was high on methamphetamine at the time.

Six cars were damaged and the charges included possession of a homemade handgun, theft of a car, unlawful operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing damage, aggravated assault, robbery with personal violence, escape from police and one count of possession of ammunition.

The former football star spent time in three different prisons after his arrest.

The police were so afraid of Tiaaleaiga that they went to apprehend him, they approached him in groups of seven and all the police were armed with Tasers.

But that couldn’t stop the 30-year-old.

Three normal Tasers were used but did not work, so a more powerful Taser was deployed.

More soon.