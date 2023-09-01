AI Reveals the Average Appearance of People in 13 UK Counties: Do You Agree?

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The UK is home to 92 counties, each with their own distinctive look.

Now, a film editor has commissioned artificial intelligence (AI) to put faces on these counties, with hilarious results.

Duncan Thomsen, 53, used Midjourney software to create images of “average people” in 13 counties.

The results suggest that average County Antrim residents are young and red-haired, while people living on Anglesey are older (and bundled up for cold weather!).

So do you agree with how AI thinks the average people in your county are?

“All counties have personality,” explained Mr Thomsen.

‘It’s their tastes and quirks. He wanted to see if she could turn that personality into people and reflect it in photography.”

The AI ​​responds to prompts and commands set by the user and creates images by referencing billions of images online.

Thomsen, from Brighton, used the Midjourney software, via the Discord app.

He wrote certain phrases to achieve the results.

For example, for Tyne and Wear, he wrote: “Tyne and Wear as a portrait characterized by their clothing, haircuts, and personalities.”

He also added: “Social, outgoing and proud of his local roots, interested in music, art and football, the rapids never turn down a night out with friends.”

The AI-generated images show Londoners as hip and hip, while Somerset people appear more bohemian.

And Oxfordshires are portrayed as young and urban, compared to Norfolk residents who are seen as older and rural.

Thomsen said, “Somerset is funny because I like the color and the beard on the man – it made me laugh.”

Oxfordshires are portrayed as young and urban, compared to Norfolk residents who are seen as older and rural. Above: Norfolk

He imagined that the Scots were dressed in tartan and capes. Above: East Lothian

Lancashire residents were also depicted in colored cloaks. Above: Lancashire

“I also liked the Scots and the Welsh because they have a lot of character.”

Thomsen added that the opportunities offered by AI are endless.

And he believes that the software will be used more and more in everyday life as time goes on.

He said: ‘I have an eye for image through my day job and I’ve been lucky enough to have worked with some really great people.

“It has allowed me to cross everything I have worked on and explore my imagination without limits, and this is the result.”

The AI ​​created residents in the capital who were young and hip. Above: London

The AI ​​imagined the people living in the Scottish Highlands as old people (and judging by their clothing, it’s pretty cold up there!)

The AI-generated images appear shortly after MailOnline asked the AI ​​bot, ChatGPT, to expose what “negative stereotypes” exist about people from the UK’s 92 counties.

While the robot insisted that it had no tolerance for stereotypes, it offered a list of those associated with each location when asked.

UK residents were generally considered to have bad teeth, be overly educated and obsessed with the Royal Family.

Citizens were also criticized for eating an unhealthy mix of “fried foods and heavy dishes” while keeping a “very stiff upper lip”.