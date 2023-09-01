Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Crashed Russian mission left a crater on the moon, NASA images show

    Sep 1, 2023

    NNA – Russia#39;s failed Luna-25 mission left a 10-metre wide crater on the moon when it crashed last month after a problem preparing for a soft landing on the south pole, according to images released by NASA.

    Luna-25, Russia#39;s first moon mission in 47 years, failed on Aug. 19 when it spun out of control and crashed into the moon, underscoring the post-Soviet decline of a once mighty space programme.

    The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration#39;s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) spacecraft imaged a new crater on the surface of the moon that it concluded was the likely the impact site of Russia#39;s Luna 25 mission.

    quot;The new crater is about 10 meters in diameter,quot; NASA said. quot;Since this new crater is close to the Luna-25 estimated impact point, the LRO team concludes it is likely to be from that mission, rather than a natural impactor.quot;–Reutersnbsp;

