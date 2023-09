NNA – quot;Maradaquot; Movement Leader, Sleiman Frangieh, on Friday welcomed at his Bnachii residence Brazilian Ambassador to Lebanon, Tarcio Costa, accompanied by the embassyrsquo;s first secretary, Philippe Goulart, in the presence of Dr. John Boutros.nbsp;

The meeting reportedly focused on the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region, in addition to bilateral relations between the two countries.nbsp;

