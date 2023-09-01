USAID Launches $96.9 Million Project to Improve Learning Outcomes for Students in Lebanon

NNA – On September 1, 2023, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) awarded a contract to RTI International, a nonprofit research institute and leading international development organization, to implement the new five-year $96.9M Quality Instruction Towards Access and Basic Education Improvement (QITABI) 3 to support Lebanonrsquo;s education system. In collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MEHE) and the Center for Educational Research and Development (CRDP), USAIDrsquo;s QITABI 3 will improve literacy, numeracy, social and emotional learning (SEL), and inclusive education outcomes for students nationwide. The project will also provide life skills and career guidance to students at the intermediate and secondary levels. nbsp;

Commenting on the launch, USAID Mission Director, Julie Southfield stated, ldquo;We are excited to introduce this new project, which will continue to improve the quality of education across Lebanon. QITABI 3 is a reflection ofnbsp;our belief that quality education creates pathways for greater economic growth and transformational change.nbsp; It is one of many chapters in the historical and ongoing partnership between the United States and Lebanon to support this countryrsquo;s young learners and prepare them for a brighter future.rdquo; nbsp;

QITABI 3 will provide technical support to the Ministry of Education and CRDP on improving inclusive curriculum, research, and assessment capacities. QITABI 3 will improve the learning outcomes for approximately 350,000 learners; enhance instructional practices for 25,000 teachers; increase retention rates across 1,200 public and low-cost private schools; and strengthen the system to ensure access to more equitable learning opportunities for the most disadvantaged and for children with disabilities.nbsp;

Since 2013, the U.S. Government, through USAID, has invested over $500 million to support Lebanonrsquo;s education sector.nbsp; From classroom libraries to online lessons, educational boxes, summer school, university support and full merit scholarships, USAID has provided students with the tools and skills to gain a well-rounded learning experience and contribute to Lebanonrsquo;s development and prosperity.

