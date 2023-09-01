Spain men’s manager Luis de la Fuente apologises for showing support to Luis Rubiales after president refused to resign following Jenni Hermoso kiss

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has apologized for cheering on Luis Rubiales

De la Fuente has since slammed Rubiales, who kissed Jenni Hermoso

FIFA pushes for RFEF president to be suspended for 15 years

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Spain men’s manager Luis De la Fuente has apologized for supporting Luis Rubiales.

RFEF president Rubiales gave a speech in which he said he would not resign after kissing Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso after the Women’s World Cup final.

De la Fuente was seen applauding Rubiales but has since criticized him. He also called his own actions “unjustifiable”.

Rubiales sparked outrage after the Women’s World Cup final by kissing Hermoso on the mouth as she prepared to receive her medal following Spain’s 1-0 victory.

Footage was also released showing Rubiales grabbing his crotch as he stood near Queen Letizia of Spain and her 16-year-old daughter Princess Infanta Sofia – behavior for which he apologized.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente (pictured) has apologized for showing his support for Luis Rubiales

RFEF president Luis Rubiales (pictured) was heavily criticized after kissing Jenni Hermoso

De la Fuente said he thought Rubiales was going to quit at the meeting.

As reported brand, De la Fuente said: “What I did is unjustifiable. What I’m trying to expose is the context. I was overwhelmed, I didn’t know how to measure up and I couldn’t control my emotions. When later you reflect and see yourself in front of the cameras… I don’t recognize myself. Inside the forest, we only see branches and when we move away from the forest, we see the real situation.

“Almost all the RFEF workers thought we were going to see a president sacked and we found something completely different. It was not easy to digest, it was a situation that upset me.

De la Fuente also asked for forgiveness and stressed that he would not commit such an act again.

He said: “I didn’t feel betrayed by Luis Rubiales, but I came in thinking it was going to be a resignation meeting and we were shocked when we saw it wasn’t like that.”

“I would like to be asked about the results, it’s a scenario where I bullfighted with serenity. Not in this scenario, which generates anxiety and tension in me.

“I don’t need to resign, I need to apologize. I made a mistake, an inexcusable human error. If I could go back there, I wouldn’t commit this act again.

“I am on the side of equality and respect. We all have to improve in terms of equality and I am the first.

Rubiales (left) has been suspended from all footballing activity for 90 days, with FIFA calling for a 15-year ban.

Rubiales has been suspended by UEFA, while FIFA are calling for a 15-year ban.

He has currently received a 90-day suspension from all footballing activity.

Spanish FA leaders have called on Rubiales, 46, to resign with immediate effect, saying his “unacceptable” behavior has caused “serious damage to the image of Spanish football”.

Rubiales repeatedly said the kiss was consensual, but Hermoso said there was no consent.