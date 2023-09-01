Chinese Ambassador tours Akkar region with Embassy delegation

NNA – The Chinese Embassy in Beirut on Friday said in a statement that Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian, visited Akkar region with a delegation from the embassy, accompanied by the Chairman of Amaco Group and the Lebanese-Chinese Businessmen and Women Association, Ali Mahmoud Al-Abdullah.

The visit was wrapped up with a luncheon held by Ali Al-Abdullah in honor of the Chinese ambassador and his accompanying delegation.nbsp;

Interviewed by Tele Liban, Abdullah highlighted the importance of the Chinese ambassadorrsquo;s visit to the north in general and Akkar in particular.

