Chinese Ambassador tours Akkar region with Embassy delegation

    NNA – The Chinese Embassy in Beirut on Friday said in a statement that Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon, Qian Minjian, visited Akkar region with a delegation from the embassy, accompanied by the Chairman of Amaco Group and the Lebanese-Chinese Businessmen and Women Association, Ali Mahmoud Al-Abdullah.

    The visit was wrapped up with a luncheon held by Ali Al-Abdullah in honor of the Chinese ambassador and his accompanying delegation.nbsp;

    Interviewed by Tele Liban, Abdullah highlighted the importance of the Chinese ambassadorrsquo;s visit to the north in general and Akkar in particular.

