Gemayel addresses Berri: Parliament is not your property; it belongs to the Lebanese people

NNA – Kataeb Party Leader,nbsp;Sami Gemayel, on Friday rejected Speaker Nabih Berrirsquo;s call for dialogue that would precede open sessions for the election of a president.

ldquo;The proposal to hold successive sessions to elect a president on the condition that we participate in dialogue is an acknowledgment that you were deliberately violating the constitution and that all the excuses that you were using are invalid,rdquo; Gemayel said in a post on the X social media platform.

ldquo;The implementation of the constitution is not a political blackmail card. Parliament in not your property; it belongs to the Lebanese people,rdquo; Gemayel added.

