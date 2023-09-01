Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Gemayel addresses Berri: Parliament is not your property; it belongs to the Lebanese people

    By

    Sep 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Kataeb Party Leader,nbsp;Sami Gemayel, on Friday rejected Speaker Nabih Berrirsquo;s call for dialogue that would precede open sessions for the election of a president.

    ldquo;The proposal to hold successive sessions to elect a president on the condition that we participate in dialogue is an acknowledgment that you were deliberately violating the constitution and that all the excuses that you were using are invalid,rdquo; Gemayel said in a post on the X social media platform.

    ldquo;The implementation of the constitution is not a political blackmail card. Parliament in not your property; it belongs to the Lebanese people,rdquo; Gemayel added.

    nbsp;

    ============R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Pizza Hut manager, 31, is arrested for locking 16-year-old employee in bathroom and raping her after sending teen nude photos on Snapchat

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ concert movie ticket presale reached $26 million for AMC Theaters

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    My 3 high-yield savings accounts have helped me meet goals that seemed impossible on a teacher’s salary

    Sep 1, 2023

    You missed

    Breaking

    Three injuries from bullets and gas bombs in the Malka area, east of Gaza City

    Sep 1, 2023 admin
    Breaking

    Chicago police on scene of call of body in water in Lake Michigan near Montrose

    Sep 1, 2023 admin
    News

    Pizza Hut manager, 31, is arrested for locking 16-year-old employee in bathroom and raping her after sending teen nude photos on Snapchat

    Sep 1, 2023
    News

    ‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ concert movie ticket presale reached $26 million for AMC Theaters

    Sep 1, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy