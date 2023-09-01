‘Taylor Swift: Eras Tour’ concert movie ticket presale reached $26 million for AMC Theaters

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Ticket presale for the Taylor Swift: The Eras tour concert film grossed $26 million for AMC Theaters after day one, setting a record for the mega-exhibitor’s highest-ever single-day pre-sale revenue.

The previous record was $16.9 million in first-day ticket sales Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021. Faced with high demand for tickets, AMC has added showtimes for its theatrical series Taylor Swift: The Eras tour, which starts on October 13.

In addition to showing the concert film in theaters, AMC is also the theatrical distributor, with additional exhibitors in the US, Canada and Mexico. Cinemark and Regal Cinemas are also screening the concert film in the US, while Cineplex will host Taylor Swift: The Ages Tour in Canada, and Cinepolis will do the same in Mexico.

AMC expects to reveal more show partners in the coming weeks and has already announced that each U.S. location will have at least four showtimes every day on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets for the theatrical event will cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children, and AMC says it has increased the capacity of its ticketing server to handle traffic at more than five times the current record for most tickets sold in a single year. o’clock.

Swift’s Eras tour has become a cultural phenomenon. With record demand for tickets and broken world records in attendance and concert tour revenue, Swift offers fans a 44-song setlist that spans the many eras and albums of the time. Midnights singer’s career.

Swift’s current tour began in March this year in Arizona before the show, which had attracted celebrity guests, made its way across the US. The elite fans who managed to get their hands on tickets did so amid technical issues at Ticketmaster that led to backlash against the retailer, which has come under Congressional scrutiny.