Pizza Hut manager, 31, is arrested for locking 16-year-old employee in bathroom and raping her after sending teen nude photos on Snapchat

Former Pizza Hut manager Calvin Cooke, 31, allegedly raped a teenage employee

He locked himself with her in the women’s bathroom before the attack, officers said.

The sick principal sent the high school student several nude photos on Snapchat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Pizza Hut manager has been arrested and charged with allegedly locking a 16-year-old employee in a women’s bathroom and raping her, after sending her explicit photos via Snapchat.

Calvin Cooke, 31, has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor, transmitting harmful information to a minor, unlawfully using a two-way communication device and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after the allegedly assaulted at the Pizza Hut he ran.

Local police were called to the restaurant, in Kissimmee, Osceola County, Florida, on August 26 in response to a ‘running rape’, which saw the ailing manager lock the door behind him after telling the girl, who only worked in the restaurant. the branch for a few weeks, to clean the bathroom.

“When the victim entered the bathroom, he followed her and closed the door. While in the bathroom, he performed sexual acts on the victim,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez said, adding that Cooke knew the teen was underage.

“The actions of this individual are not only disgusting and disturbing beyond words, but they are also a betrayal and a breach of the trust we place in adults,” the sheriff said.

Calvin Cooke (pictured, middle) was arrested and charged on August 26 for the alleged attack.

Pizza Hut has since revealed that Cooke was fired as manager

The alleged attack took place in the women’s restroom of a Pizza Hut branch in Kissimmee, Florida.

Cooke, who towered over the 6ft 2in and 240lb teenager, reportedly started flirting with her on Snapchat, before sending her nude photos.

The manager, who had been with the agency for about seven months after her transfer, also gave her vapes so she could take puffs.

The unnamed high school student reportedly told detectives she feared upsetting Cooke and losing her job.

Pizza Hut has since told MailOnline that he has been made redundant from his job as manager.

Cooke’s bail was set at $33,000 for the charges.

Cops said they are also investigating whether Cooke was a serial abuser and are asking anyone else he may have attacked to come forward.

“We want to make sure he will be held accountable if he did these acts on someone else,” Sherriff Lopez said.

A Pizza Hut spokesperson told MailOnline: “Pizza Hut takes these allegations very seriously and has been in contact with the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurant in question.

“The franchisee has made the decision to terminate the manager while continuing to cooperate with local authorities in their investigation.”