North Lebanon Merchants Association head discusses with Indonesian Ambassador means to enhance trade relations

NNA – Head of the North Lebanon Merchants Association, Assaad Hariri, on Friday visited Indonesian Ambassador to Lebanon, Hajriyanto Y. Thohari,nbsp;and they discussed the means to strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries.

According to the Associationrsquo;s statement, ldquo;Hariri received from Ambassador Thohari an invitation to attend the Indonesian Arts and Industries Exhibition, which will be held next November. Hariri also expressed the Associationrsquo;s readiness to market Indonesian products in Lebanon. In return, Indonesia expressed its desire to market Lebanese products on its territory.rdquo;

The statement added: ldquo;the visit aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between the association and the embassy and to develop them in the future in accordance with the upcoming cooperation agreement.quot;

Hariri said: quot;We look forward to activating this joint cooperation between the association and the embassy and exchanging experiences and products between the two countries. We affirm our full readiness to participate in the exhibition and promote Indonesian products, and we hope that this step will contribute to strengthening economic and trade relations between Lebanon and Indonesia.quot;

