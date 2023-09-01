Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    MAGA Network Shoots Down Chatter That Trump Call Was AI

    Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to remove quotes attributed to the owner of Real America’s Voice, Robert Sigg, saying he is investigating whether the call was a prank and criticizing network staffers. A Daily Beast reporter had a conversation by text with a person who identified themselves as Sigg, on a number public records show was once associated with Sigg—but a spokesperson for Real America’s Voice said that it was not Sigg and is not his current number.

    Journalist John Solomon is shooting down rampant speculation on social media that a phone interview with Donald Trump that aired on fringe-right channel Real America’s Voice on Thursday night was actually a prank caller.

    The caller’s voice sounded choppy, stilted and artificial, and at times throughout the nearly 17-minute interview, the so-called Trump appeared to glitch and cut out. After clips of the interview were shared on social media by Solomon and Real America’s Voice, criticism and speculation began pouring in—including from many prominent conservatives —that this was definitely not the ex-president and appeared to be an AI program.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

