    Video shows 2 Russian helicopters and a jet failing to take out a small Ukrainian drone, Ukraine says

    A helicopter fires on a drone in a video posted on September 1, 2023, by Ukraine Defence Intelligence.

    A Ukrainian drone escaped attacks by 2 Russian helicopters and a jet, Ukraine says.
    Footage showed the drone being pursued, but Ukraine said it made it back to base.
    Ukrainian drones have multiplied attacks in Russian and Russian-occupied territory in recent weeks.

    Ukraine says two Russian helicopters and a jet failed to shoot down a Ukrainian drone flying above Crimea, sharing a video of a helicopter missing its target.

    The undated footage, released Friday by Ukraine’s defense-intelligence agency, shows a helicopter trying to target the drone, appearing to fire several times.

    Ukraine did not specify the type of drone — though from the camera footage it appeared to be a fixed-wing drone with a propeller.

    It said that a second helicopter and a plane also tried to attack the drone, but these did not appear in the footage.

    A Facebook post gave some more details, saying that the video was filmed around Cape Tarkhankut, in Russian-occupied Crimea.

    That post said the drone made it back to base successfully despite being fired upon continuously — though it didn’t give details of exactly how long the pursuit lasted.

    Drone warfare has been a hallmark of the war in Ukraine, though it’s unusual to see drones in direct confrontation with traditional air power like planes or helicopters.

    A Ukrainian drone strike earlier this week damaged four transport planes that were grounded at the Pskov airfield within Russia, a military spokesperson told Reuters.

    As Insider’s Sinéad Baker reported, attacks like these are a sign that Russia’s defenses are not working.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

