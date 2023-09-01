Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    GS’s Baissari discusses Palestinian refugee camps conditions with Secretary-General of Popular Front for Liberation of Palestine

    By

    Sep 1, 2023 , , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Acting Director General of General Security, Brigadier General Elias Baissari, on Friday received in his office, the Secretary-General of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command – Dr. Talal Naji, at the head of a delegation.nbsp;

    Brigadier General Baissari discussed with the delegation general Palestinian affairs, in addition to the conditions of the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon, especially Ain al-Hilweh camp, and the recent developments there.

