NNA- Caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Dr. Abdallah Bou Habib, on Friday welcomed in his office, Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires of the Embassy of Qatar, Ambassador Sheikh Saud bin Abdul Rahman Faisal Thani Al Thani.

Caretaker Minister Bou Habib later received nbsp;Bulgarian Chargeacute; d#39;Affaires, Ambassador Issam Tomov, who paid him an acquaintance visit.

mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y