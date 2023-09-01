Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches latest developments with Iran's Abdollahian, meets Vice Speaker

    By

    Sep 1, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker, Nabih Berri, on Friday welcomed at his Ain Al-Tineh residence Iranian Foreign Minister, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, and the accompanying delegation, in the presence of Iranian Ambassador to Lebanon, Mujtaba Amani.nbsp;

    Discussions reportedly touched on the current general situation and the latest political developments in Lebanon and the region.nbsp;

    Speaker Berri also met in Ain El-Tineh with Vice Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, with whom he discussed the latest political developments and legislative affairs.

