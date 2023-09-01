Donald Trump’s trial in Georgia will be livestreamed on YouTube

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Donald Trump’s election interference trial in Georgia will be broadcast live on television and on the court’s YouTube channel. Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee issued the ruling Thursday, which also says members of the press can use cell phones and computers inside the courtroom as long as they are not recording. Local media outlet WSB-TV reports.

“We have been live streaming all of our major proceedings on a YouTube channel provided by Fulton County,” Judge McAfee said during the hearing, according to WSB-TV. “And our plan was to do the same with this case as well. So there will be a YouTube feed all the time.”

However, there is still a chance that Trump’s trial will not take place in the Fulton County courtroom. Some of Trump’s co-defendants, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows., they want to transfer their cases to a federal court. If Trump takes a similar path and succeeds in moving his trial to federal court, the McAfee ruling will not apply, as federal courts do not normally allow cameras in the courtroom.

Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to charges related to his alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. He faces 13 felony charges. in the state, including extortion, making false statements, and conspiring to produce false documents. Trump waived his right to appear at an arraignment set for September 6.

