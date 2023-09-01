EXCLUSIVE: Naomi Watts, 54, gets VERY candid about ‘great’ sex life with new husband Billy Crudup

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Naomi Watts has opened up about her sex life with new husband Billy Crudup and the complications of keeping her libido “alive” during menopause.

The 54-year-old actress married Eat Pray Love star Billy in a very low-key ceremony earlier this year on June 9, and Naomi admitted they are still in the “honeymoon phase” of their relationship.

Record at an exclusive event Canoe Place Inn & Cottages On Thursday night in Hampton Bays, Naomi explained how communication had been the “biggest key” to her romance with 55-year-old Billy and that it led to them having “pretty great sex.”

The King Kong star previously revealed that she was going through early menopause at the age of 36 and felt like she was “out of control” thanks to hot flashes and mood swings, which led to the launch of her wellness brand, stripes.

During the conversation, titled “Unlocking Intimacy: Navigating Passion in Midlife” she admitted that “sex gets more pleasurable” with age.

Award-winning actress Naomi Watts has opened up about her sex life with new husband Billy Crudup

The Watcher actress admitted that she and 55-year-old Billy have “pretty great” sex

Billy and Naomi, 54, started dating in 2017 and got married in Manhattan in June this year

Naomi spoke at an event at Canoe Place Inn & Cottages in Hampton Bays on Aug. 31

Speaking on a panel discussion about menopause with doctors Suzanne Fenske and Somi Javaid, Naomi said, “We heard tonight that there are complications, keeping the sex and libido alive and stuff, but sometimes people have the opposite effect.

“Actually, I think there was a time, generations ago, when talking about what menopause actually was… it was hysteria and some women were nymphomaniacs. Like we were just crazy old crows wanting too much sex,” she added with a laugh.

“Personally, I think sex becomes more enjoyable when you take away the fear of making babies… when you know it’s not the right time… like that expression… ‘closed for business, open for fun!’

“It feels more like, ‘I’m going to do this for myself.

Referring to her recent wedding, which took place in Manhattan, Naomi continued, “I’m newly married, in the honeymoon phase I think, so it may sound easy to say, but I think communication is the biggest key here.

“Just like what you’re going through, if you can talk to your partner, if you can be honest and have a really authentic conversation and take the awkwardness out, and if they’re good people, they usually will. be empathetic and that’s nice, that’s really nice if you can be honest and the conversation really gets to the point where, “Yeah, we’re through the awkwardness and now let’s get some fun started.”

Naomi has been in a relationship with Billy since 2017 when they met on the set of the Netflix series Gypsy, but admitted that she wasn’t always so confident in the bedroom with her husband because she used estrogen patches when they first got together.

“This is a bit personal, but early in my relationship I was wearing my patch and I was nervous about my new lover seeing it,” Naomi explained.

Naomi has been in a relationship with Billy since 2017 when they met on the set of Netflix series Gypsy

Naomi previously had an 11-year relationship with fellow actor Liev Schreiber

Naomi and Liev, pictured here in 2015, share two sons named Alexander and Samuel

Speaking of the residue the patch left on her skin, the mother-of-two recalled, “So I remember at the beginning the doctor said, ‘go to the hardware store and get this oil that you use in your car to fix it. get off,” because it’s very tacky and lasts for days… like that glue, it just stays there and looks like a gunshot wound!”

She recalled one time when she and Billy were about to get intimate in the early stages of their romance, saying, “So I went to the bathroom just before it started and I’d be there (pretending to put her body scrubs) and then I’d come out and my beautiful partner would say, “Are you okay? Is everything okay?”

“And the moment I brought honesty into the room, despite how uncomfortable and difficult that was for me — I’ve been so embarrassed about it — he knew how to behave, he knew what signals to follow, he was 100 percent empathetic and I can safely say we had some pretty awesome sex that night, you know.

“It gets exhausting having all these rules and this ideology of what you’re supposed to look like, so I tend to put myself in a position where I just have to get what I want and say it boldly.”

“I think it takes experience, growing into yourself and learning to know what you like and like, and you can’t learn that or buy that, that’s just the benefit of leaning on this stage of life, and I think so a lot. of women are horny at this age.”

When asked what her favorite sex position is, Naomi boldly replied, “Up, down! Right now I’m not picky,” before addressing the importance of discussing menopause much more freely.

“Half of the population will go there and the rest of the population will be affected indirectly,” she said. ‘The thing about menopause is there is no one size fits all, it affects us all so differently.

“But it looks like the door is ajar. Everyone just comes rushing in and is ready to yell and scream about it, it’s heartwarming. I feel like we can feel good about the next generation and really that should start with sex education, this is the adult version of puberty. The story starts here, at the beginning, and then there’s the middle, and then this is the other side of it, but it’s not the end.’