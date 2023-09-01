Proud Boys member ‘Spaz’ who lit up cigar for a ‘victory smoke’ after breaking into Capitol with a riot shield is jailed for 10 years

Proud boy Dominic Pezzola has been sentenced to 10 years in prison

The Proud Boy who smashed a US Capitol window with a police riot shield, allowing the first wave of the MAGA mob to storm the building, has been jailed for 10 years.

Dominic Pezzola, also known as ‘Spaz’, was the only one of the five Proud Boys who had not been convicted of a seditious conspiracy.

He was, however, convicted of a range of other charges, including assaulting or resisting a police officer, stealing a police shield, destroying government property and obstructing official process.