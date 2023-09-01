Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    ‘F*cking Idiot’ Proud Boy Does a 180 After Judge Shows Little Mercy

    A member of the Proud Boys who smashed a Capitol window with a stolen police shield to let in a mob of rioters on Jan. 6 tearfully begged for mercy before he was sentenced on Friday—only to turn around and yell “Trump won!” after a judge sent him to the slammer for 10 years.

    Dominic Pezzola, who VICE first identified by his nickname “Spazzo,” was convicted in May of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, and robbery involving government property alongside four other Proud Boy co-defendants. His smashing of the Capitol window was one of the first breaches of the building and allowed hordes of wild MAGA fanatics to storm the building.

    “You opened up the Capitol like a can opener,” U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said Friday, adding that the tradition of peacefully transferring power was “among the most precious things we had as Americans” before Jan. 6.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

