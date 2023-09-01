Fri. Sep 1st, 2023

    Watch Out Marvel: Taylor Swift Breaks Yet Another Record

    Just yesterday, Taylor Swift announced that a 2 hour and 45-minute-long film version of her historic Eras Tour concert would be released in AMC theaters nationwide on Oct. 13, and on Friday, AMC announced that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour had already set a staggering single-day ticket sale record for the theater franchise: the movie earned $26 million in presale tickets in 24 hours, easily unseating the previous record-holder, Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. (The superhero movie made only a measly $16.9 million in single-day sales.)

    The fact that Swift’s concert film was going to be a runaway success was essentially a foregone conclusion; the Eras Tour itself is set to earn $1 billion in sales, which would make it the highest-grossing tour of all time, and Swift fans who didn’t manage to scrape tickets for the event of the year will surely flock to theaters to see the movie lest they be left out entirely.

    But the film’s eclipse of a Marvel record, a feat it accomplished with ease, illustrates just how mammoth Swift’s influence and celebrity has become in the past couple of years.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

