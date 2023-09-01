Woman, 37, in West Virginia suffers a stroke triggered by amusement park ride at county fair – one of just 20 cases ever worldwide

During the trip, the woman lost control of the muscles on her right side.

She was unable to walk properly after getting off the ride and was rushed to the ER.

A 37-year-old woman suffered a stroke caused by a fast-spinning ride at a county fair.

The West Virginia woman is one of 20 recorded cases of a stroke caused by an amusement park ride worldwide.

Halfway through the ride, which was spinning people rapidly in circles, the woman developed a headache and lost control of the muscles on the right side of her body.

Once off the ride, he couldn’t walk properly.

Her husband immediately took her to the emergency department, where doctors diagnosed her with vertigo, a condition in which problems with the inner ear or part of the brain cause dizziness.

They sent her home with anti-nausea medication, but her symptoms did not improve and she was rushed back to the hospital.

Doctors found that her heart and breathing rates had skyrocketed. Her blood pressure had also skyrocketed and she already had a history of high blood pressure.

A CT scan of his brain revealed an area of ​​dead tissue near an artery that supplies the right side of the brain, which controls muscle movement and balance, suggesting that he had suffered a stroke.

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the US and occurs when blood flow to the brain stops, starving it of oxygen and causing cells to die.

The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute lists the most serious risk factors as high blood pressure, diabetes, heart and blood vessel disease, high cholesterol, smoking, brain aneurysms, and conditions that cause inflammation.

In this case, the woman had a 10-year history of smoking a pack of cigarettes every day, in addition to untreated high blood pressure.

Doctors aren’t sure exactly what caused his stroke, but they think it might have been caused by an embolism, which is an artery blocked by a blood clot moving from another part of the body.

In the few previous cases of strokes after amusement rides, violent head movements during rides are thought to have caused a tear in the carotid artery that carries blood to the head, brain, and face.

The woman was prescribed medication to control her post-stroke headache and doctors followed up with physical therapy appointments.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a person in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds. This equates to almost 800,000 people a year. Nearly one in four have had a stroke before. It is also the fifth leading cause of death in the United States.

Although the chance of having a stroke doubles every 10 years after reaching age 55, up to one in seven people between the ages of 15 and 49 will have the event.

The case was published in the magazine. cureus.