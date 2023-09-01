AI-Generated Voice Raps Donald Trump’s ‘First Day Out,’ Soaring to No. 2 on iTunes Charts, Narrating Escape from Incarceration

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A fake rap song featuring the AI-generated voice of Donald Trump defending himself against criminal indictment from Georgia has jumped to No. 2 on the iTunes rap chart.

Hi-Rez the Rapper, a self-described radical freedom extremist, released the song on August 25, one day after Trump posted his August 24 mugshot on X (formerly Twitter).

The song has been viewed nearly 3 million times on X and has topped the Hip-Hop charts since its release.

The digital imitation of the former president’s voice is almost identical to that of the real-life candidate for 2024.

In the song, Hi-Rez imagines how Trump responded to being booked and released on bail on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 Georgia election.

‘On bail, on bail. I won’t see the inside of a cell,” sings ‘Trump the Don,’ produced by AI.

Donald Trump has made history by becoming the first former president to pose for a mugshot following his arrest for allegedly trying to overturn the results of the 2020 Georgia election.

‘I’m going to beat the RICO charges. And if I go to prison. You can’t make me like the Clintons. I’ll be in bed eating steak while the Secret Service chills out,’ the song continues.

These district attorneys are acting like fools. My mug shot is worth a billion. I sold some merchandise and made a million,” AI Trump raps, referencing the media frenzy surrounding his mugshot and the inevitable merchandise that will be made out of it.

The roughly 90-second song tackles many of Trump’s favorite topics, which he is often heard discussing with crowds at MAGA rallies and during other public appearances.

‘Screaming “bad orange man!” The whole world is crazy. Thug life, shout out to all my Maga based Chads,” ‘Trump the Don’ raps.

‘Coming for the deep state. I will stop the New World Order. But first I’ll finish the walls on the border.

Hi-Rez said it came up with the catchy song after Trump’s booking last week, and the entire creative process took only about 30 minutes.

Right-wing pundits and members of the Trump universe online began circulating and praising the song, increasing its audience in recent days.

Donald Trump Jr. called the song “hilarious” and commentator Candace Owens called it “absolutely great,” while dancing to the video earlier this week on her YouTube show.

On several occasions in the past, Trump has met with famous rappers, including (now infamously) Kanye ‘Ye’ West at Trump Tower, Snoop Dogg, Lil’ John (who worked on Celebrity Apprentice in 2011 and 2013), and Lil ‘ Wayne, who endorsed Trump’s criminal justice reform efforts ahead of the 2020 election.

Last week, Trump made history after becoming the first former president to pose for a mugshot following his arrest for trying to revoke the elections 2020 results in Georgia.

The 77-year-old man was booked into prison following his fourth indictment at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta on Thursday, later sharing his mugshot on X, formerly known as Twitter.

His signing photo was not taken during his previous arrests in New York City, Miami and Washington, DC.

Trump’s arrival at the Fulton County Jail on Rice Street in downtown Atlanta was greeted with loud cheers from his supporters and boos from his critics.

He spent about 20 minutes inside the dilapidated facility, where seven people have died in custody since the beginning of this year, and was processed much more quickly than other accused criminals.

Trump’s height and weight were recorded, as well as his hair and eye color. His fingerprints and registration photograph were taken, and his bail money was paid.

Hi-Rez the Rapper, a self-described radical freedom extremist, released the song on Aug. 25, the day after Trump posted his Aug. 24 mugshot on X.

Kayne West and Trump became close during Trump’s first term

Trump with Snoop Dogg in 2011 at the Presidential hopeful’s Comedy Central Roast

Trump meets Lil Wayne in 2020. The rapper endorsed the former president and toured his criminal justice reform efforts

Trump with Lil’ Jon, who competed twice on Celebrity Apprentice

After the reservation, Trump declared on Tarmac that it was “a very sad day for America.”

He said it was “a travesty of justice” and added: “We didn’t do anything wrong, I didn’t do anything wrong.”

‘This is electoral interference. So I want to thank you for being here. We did nothing wrong,” Trump said. “We had every right, every right, to challenge an election that we consider dishonest.”

He then boarded his plane and flew back to New Jersey.

Prior to his surrender, Trump criticized Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, calling her a “low-life, radical left-wing district attorney.”

His surrender came hours after Willis set a trial date.

He requested that Trump’s trial begin on October 23, a date that many consider impossibly close.

It comes after the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released mugshots of a handful of other Trump allies and ‘co-conspirators’ who turned themselves in to a Georgia prison this week.

They are accused of joining a “conspiracy” led by Trump to illegally change the outcome of the election.

Among them was ‘America’s Mayor’ Rudy Giuliani, who also faced the humiliation of having his mugshot taken after being booked in an Atlanta jail on Wednesday.

In the image, Giuliani can be seen scowling with industrial lighting shining on his forehead and a sheriff’s badge on the wall to his right.

Trump speaks to reporters before departing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. Trump has called for the impeachment and removal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Mugshots of nine of Trump’s co-defendants turning themselves in in Fulton County last week

The former Trump attorney faces 13 felony charges, including RICO charges, the same number as Trump.

It was a startling and symbolic fall from grace for Giuliani, a former mob chief prosecutor, who used RICO (the Chantist Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act) to take down the mob in the 1980s, during his time as a Manhattan prosecutor.

Trump criticized Giuliani’s arrest in a Truth Social post after the release of the 79-year-old’s mugshot.

‘The greatest mayor in New York City history was just ARRESTED in Atlanta, Georgia because he fought for electoral integrity. THE ELECTIONS WERE MANIPULATED AND STOLEN. SO SAD FOR OUR COUNTRY. WIZARD!’ Trump wrote.