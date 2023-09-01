Meg Ryan Rom-Com will be the latest movie to avoid competing with Taylor Swift

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

What happens laterwhich has been touted as Meg Ryan’s return to the romantic comedy genre after more than a decade, is the second film to avoid potential bad blood by skipping a confrontation with Taylor Swift.

A day after the news that AMC Theaters will release the film Taylor Swift: The Eras tour concert film in the chain’s theaters on Oct. 13, Bleecker Street announced Friday What happens laterwhich Ryan directs and also stars opposite David Duchovny, will be leaving that weekend and instead opening three weeks later on Nov. 3. This follows Universal Thursday’s announcement that horror sequel The exorcist: believerwhich was previously also scheduled to open on October 13, will move up a week to similarly avoid the new competition.

“So we’re taking our time…Are you ready?” Bleecker Street tweeted. “Meg Ryan ends her 14-year rom-com hiatus and the #Megaissance begins with #WhatHappensLater, happening now…later. Only in cinemas from November 3!”

AMC Theaters previously revealed that Swift’s film set a record for single-day ticket sales for the exhibitor on Thursday with $26 million, surpassing AMC’s previous record of $16.9 million in first-day sales for 2021. Spider-Man: No Way Home. In addition to showing the film, AMC is the theatrical distributor and has also lined up Cinemark and Regal Cinemas to show the title in the US.

The Eras tour The film, which documents the singer’s hugely successful series of concerts as he wrapped up his US dates last month, will run over four weekends. Tickets cost $19.89 for adults and $13.13 for children.

Based on the play by Steven Dietz Falling star, What happens later Ryan and Duchovny play a pair of ex-lovers who reconnect at an airport more than twenty years after their failed romance. Ryan is directing the film from a script she co-wrote with Dietz and Kirk Lynn.