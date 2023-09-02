Bride’s big day almost ‘ruined’ after wedding planner set off hotel room sprinkler that caused $3,000 worth of damage – and destroyed her gown

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

She had one hell of a bridal party – thanks to the wedding planner.

A couple’s nuptials were nearly ‘ruined’, allegedly thanks to the actions of a ‘reckless’ wedding planner after she set off the sprinkler in her hotel room, destroying her dress, hair and all of her makeup. the bride.

The incident was detailed in a thread posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, accompanied by a series of videos and photos showing the completely saturated hotel room and huge puddles of water on the floor.

“When the no-nonsense wedding planner hangs the wedding dress on the sprinklers in the hotel room,” user @ASHstrolog tweeted on August 28.

“This reckless choice ruined the entire wedding party’s hairstyle and makeup,” the user fumed. “My wife’s wedding dress, make-up and outfit, which cost $3,000.”

Angry X user showed several videos from the hotel room, with people running in and out of the sodden area through puddles on the floor, covering their heads as the water continued to sink and the firefighters were behind them.

The leather couch was completely soaked inside the room, and among the suitcases and gear gathered in the hallway, debris and shoes were floating in the water on the floor.

In the background, a fire alarm also sounded from the room as its residents gathered outside in an attempt to retrieve their belongings.

According to the post, the wedding planner wanted the photographer to take a full picture of the dress in pictures.

“It’s not his job,” they retorted. “The professional photographer does that.”

The user then explained that his wife was doing her makeup for the wedding and all of her beauty products and equipment were destroyed when the sprinklers went off, showing videos of her ruined kit.

The bride got married anyway, with the user explaining that her entire family traveled from overseas to attend the wedding – even though thousands of dollars have now been added to the bill due to this careless mistake.

“She was wearing her reception dress and couldn’t reschedule the wedding because her family is from overseas,” the social media user shared.

“The hotel room is in the name of the bride, so technically she is responsible for it,” they continued. “The bride will have to sue the wedding planner.”

X users responded furiously to the post, which has been viewed more than 16 million times, and many suggested that everyone involved should sue the wedding planner for triggering the scatter.

Some also pointed out that most hotel rooms had signs telling people not to hang anything in them.

“Wedding planner has to pay for everythinggggg (sic),” one horrified user wrote.

“You couldn’t make me attend my wedding that day,” said another. “You can’t tell me anything!” I’m going home and I’m going to bed!

Others saw the disaster as a worrying sign.

“I would just like to cancel the whole wedding because…I don’t know (I don’t know)…it seems a bit ominous to me,” one person joked.

Flooding isn’t the only thing couples need to watch out for as their big day approaches.

Last year, a New Jersey couple’s wedding was ruined after a fire broke out at the ceremony venue less than an hour before their scheduled wedding time, leaving their florist in tears.

“Today was just the most perfect day. We had a beautiful setup at Rockleigh in New Jersey, and then I started walking to the ceremony area to just put out some petals, and I started to smell smoke,” Diva Blooms’ Yomaris Coromina shared in an Instagram post at the time.

“There you go, the hall is on fire and they’re calling off the wedding.”