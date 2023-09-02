Ageing England are not producing quality players, claims former head coach Eddie Jones as the Australia boss launches scathing attack on his former employer

<!–

Eddie Jones has blasted the RFU for the England team’s dismal performance.

The Australian was sacked as England head coach in December and replaced by Steve Borthwick, who has so far failed to turn things around.

Borthwick’s side arrived in France for the World Cup this week with just three wins from nine and Jones feels the finger should be pointed at Bill Sweeney and Conor O’Shea in the boardroom.

“England are not producing quality players,” he told the Today programme. “Everyone says, ‘Blame the head coach’, but the responsibility for producing quality players lies with the RFU.

“You have to think about why you’re not bringing in talent. Next, you need to examine why your talent development systems aren’t doing it.

England suffered their first-ever loss to Fiji on Saturday, but such a clash had taken years to prepare.

“The system is not good. What must change? Where is the gap? This is the responsibility of the RFU.

Jones has won just five of 12 games in 2022, his final year in charge of England.

In 2019 he took them to the World Cup final where they were beaten by South Africa, before the results collapsed.

Describing England as an “aging team”, Jones added: “Anyone who knows the sport can see that.

“You have new players coming in. Some of them have been successful and have done very well, like Freddie Steward. Others are still finding their feet, like Marcus Smith.

With the World Cup opener against Argentina a week away, the list of absentees for England’s training session on Friday was worrying.

Elliot Daly, George Martin, Kyle Sinckler and Tom Curry skipped team drills, while Billy Vunipola and Owen Farrell are suspended.

Manu Tuilagi trained alone as part of his load management.

Fiji deserve credit for the way they played against England as the better team won that day.

A sparse crowd at Twickenham on Saturday gave unselected England players legroom.

Jones says his successor Steve Borthwick shouldn’t be blamed for terrible run

Jones, who is yet to win a game against Australia, insisted the best is yet to come from his new team.

“Nobody thinks we can win, which is a great situation. If I look at all the teams in the World Cup, most are at the end of their cycle.

“Look at the Irish team: a very good team, but a lot of players at the end of their career. New Zealand is the same and South Africa to a greater extent.

Hosts France have suffered another blow after Paul Willemse withdrew from the World Cup with a thigh injury.