The Ultimate Guide to Spotting the Rare ‘Super Blue Moon’ as it Ascends Tonight

As the saying goes, if something happens “once in every blue moon”, it’s pretty rare.

And that’s exactly what stargazers will experience tonight when a lunar spectacle not to be seen again for 14 years lights up skies around the world.

In astronomical terms, the so-called “blue moons” are quite common and usually occur every two or three years.

But the ‘blue supermoons’, which is what will appear in the sky tonight, are not at all.

Tonight’s will be the first in half a decade and the next one won’t appear until 2037.

Rare sight: A super blue moon will light up skies around the world tonight. This rare phenomenon will not be seen again for 14 years

Misleading: Despite its name, the moon won’t actually appear blue. The phenomenon gets its name because it is the second supermoon to appear in the same month.

What is a ‘super blue moon’?

Well, for starters, it’s not actually blue.

The phenomenon gets its name because it is the second supermoon to appear in the same month. The first lit up the night sky on August 1.

The most frequently seen blue moons occur when there are two full moons in the same month.

This happens because the phases of the moon take 29.5 days to complete, which means 354 days in total for 12 complete cycles.

Therefore, about every two and a half years a thirteenth full moon, called a blue moon, is seen.

Supermoons are slightly different from full moons and occur when our lunar moon is at its closest to Earth.

They can appear up to 14 percent larger and 30 percent brighter than when the Moon is furthest from us.

This super blue moon will be even closer to Earth than the ‘Sturgeon supermoon’ in early August, making it appear larger in the sky because it’s only 222,043 miles away.

This compares to a distance of approximately 400,000 kilometers when the Moon is at its furthest from our planet.

Despite being called a super blue moon, the lunar spectacle is still the same color as every other, except for two rare occasions.

Firstly, during a lunar eclipse the moon can turn blood red, while in very rare circumstances it may appear a bluish tint.

This would only happen if you were looking at the Moon through a haze of dust particles in our atmosphere, perhaps from a recent volcanic eruption.

How can I see it?

To get a good view of the super blue moon, astronomers recommend staying away from towns and cities due to their light pollution.

Instead, try to find an area with clear skies if you want a clear view.

Clear skies: Great Britain should be clear of clouds by 02:35 BST, although clouds over south-west England and much of Wales could struggle according to the latest forecast.

Good examples include Snowdonia National Park in South Wales, Exmoor National Park in Devon, and South Downs National Park in Sussex and Hampshire.

Turning off the lights in your house can also improve visibility, although your chances are highly dependent on the weather.

Britain should be largely clear of cloud during the 02:35 BST peak, though those in the south-west of England and much of Wales could struggle.

Being at a higher altitude also helps to have a clear view of the show, because you will be above the dense air at low altitudes that contains haze, mist, and smoke that mask your view of the sky.

So even if you’re in an urban region like London, you can best see it by going up to places like Primrose Hill or Hampstead Heath.

Professor Don Pollacco, from the University of Warwick, said: “To see the full moon, look to the east after sunset. If you have a clear horizon, it should be obvious.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon nearly coincides with its perigee, the point in the moon’s orbit where it is closest to Earth.

“The moon is so bright that we can see it when it’s not especially dark or even if the weather isn’t especially clear.

“It will be visible all night and set in the west around sunrise.”

When is the best time to watch?

In Britain, the super blue moon will peak around 02:35 BST on Thursday, so you’ll need to set your alarm if you want to get the best view.

Meanwhile, US sky watchers will get the best view at 21:36 ET today (Wednesday), while for European sky watchers the phenomenon will peak at 01:35 WET, 03:35 CEST and 04: 35 EEST in the morning, respectively.

What’s even better is that unlike shooting stars or comets, The Royal Greenwich Observatory says anyone should be able to see the “unmistakable white orb in the sky.”

Binoculars or a telescope will give you an even more detailed view of the lunar surface, while photographers will also be interested in capturing the spectacle.

Astronomers say visibility should be good for about a day on either side of the super blue moon’s peak, so you might be able to get a good look at it on Friday if you miss it tomorrow.

Early bird alert: In Britain, the super blue moon will peak around 02:35 BST on Thursday, so you’ll need to set your alarm clock if you want to get the best view.

Unusual: the last time there were two supermoons in one month was in January 2018

Meanwhile, the Virtual Telescope Project provide a webcast as the supermoon rises over Rome in Italy.

“This will be the biggest of the year,” he said. ‘Our satellite will be at its minimum distance from Earth about ten hours before.

“The resulting full moon will be the closest and brightest of the year.”

What if I miss it?

The last time there were two supermoons in a month was in January 2018, and according to NASA, it won’t happen again until January 31, 2037, so you’ll have to wait a long time.

However, it won’t be that long until the next ordinary blue moon.

This one will take place on May 31, 2026, followed by another on December 31, 2028.

The next supermoon will be on September 29 of this year.