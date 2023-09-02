King Charles Is Clueless. The Monarchy Is in Deep Trouble

Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero / The Daily Beast / Getty

King Charles III had fifty years of adult life to study his destined role as monarch. And yet it seems, as he completes his first year on the job, that he never really grasped the basics of the role.

A lengthy review of the Charles’ performance in the U.K. Sunday Times quoted sources saying that “he has been surprised at the increased workload… the red boxes and extra duties have come as an unexpected burden on his time.”

