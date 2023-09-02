Heckenburg smash: NSW Police launch manhunt after two people killed in fatal multi-vehicle collision

<!–

A police manhunt is underway after the occupants of a Mercedes, involved in a horrific crash that claimed the lives of two people in south-west Sydney, fled the scene.

Emergency services were called at around 9.20pm on Friday at Sadleir Avenue in Heckenberg, receiving reports of a collision involving multiple vehicles.

It is understood that a black Mercedes crashed head-on into a Toyota Echo before hitting a Toyota RAV4 and flipping onto its side.

The occupants of the Mercedes then got out of the overturned car and fled in a Volkswagen Golf.

The driver of the Echo, a 24-year-old woman, and her passenger, a 15-year-old man, were both treated by paramedics at the scene of the collision.

It is understood the pair were siblings, with the older sister picking up her younger brother after finishing his shift at his new job at Kmart.

Both died at the scene and have not yet been formally identified.

The two occupants of the RAV4 were not injured.

A crime scene was established and the Mercedes was later impounded by police and then subjected to a forensic examination.

The 18-year-old driver of the Golf, located by police in Ashcroft, was arrested at Liverpool Police Station at around 11.30pm.

He was taken to Liverpool Hospital for mandatory tests.

Police have asked the occupants of the Mercedes, or anyone else with information regarding the incident, to contact Crime Stoppers.

